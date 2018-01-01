Law enforcement statewide honors trooper killed in crash

A Connecticut State Trooper is being honored across the state by law enforcement agencies as the investigation continues into the 2 car crash in which she was involved in Wolcott.

Investigators said 27-year-old, Wolcott resident, Trooper Danielle Miller was killed after she was involved in a head-on collision on Saturday night.

Wolcott Chief of Police, Ed Stephens and Naugatuck Lieutenant Bryan Cammarata spoke with media on Sunday to reiterate their support for Trooper Miller's family and state police.

"We're there for them. Whatever they need, any assistance they need at all, not just Wolcott all the other towns involved," said Chief Stephens. "Any help they need as always we're there for them."

Police said life-saving measures were called to the site of the crash, but said they were not enough for the trooper who died at St. Mary's Hospital.

Eyewitness News learned from police that Trooper Miller was an intern with Waterbury Police, then graduated from the State Police Academy in 2014, and served with Troop L in Litchfield.

Police said she was off-duty when her car collided head-on with a pickup truck on Saturday night.

"The sergeant that did show up on scene had her in a class," said Chief Stephens. "He said she was very energetic, very physically fit, we were hoping because of her condition, her young age she would be able to pull through but unfortunately that wasn't the case, he said that she was a great trooper."

The crash took place on Route 69, a state road, but with a trooper involved, the Naugatuck Police Department is leading the investigation.

"Usually, we are counting on the Connecticut State Police to help us," said Naugatuck Police, Supervisor Regional Naugatuck Valley, Lt. Bryan Cammarata said. "

This accident reconstruction unit has been in place for over ten years and countless times, we've had to rely on them, and in this one here, obviously, it's one of your members and we are the lead on this."

Governor Malloy thanked Miller for her service and sent out his condolences to Miller's family and friends.

Police said the other driver, Aric Rivkin, suffered minor injuries and is cooperating with investigators. The 30-year-old, Waterbury resident owns a chimney cleaning business out of Wolcott.

Eyewitness News found Rivkin pleaded guilty to a DUI charge back in 2010 in Plainville, and he later violated his probation.

Investigators are looking to do a 24 hour background check on both drivers, and also subpoena a blood test for Rivkin.

Investigators said the cause and manner of the crash is under investigation.

Wolcott Chief Ed Stephens spoke to media on Sunday afternoon on the investigation thus far, and offered his condolences.