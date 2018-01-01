Records fall in Moscow as snow blankets Russian capital

At least one person has died and five have been injured as Moscow endures its heaviest snowfall in more than 60 years.

More than 850 flights were either canceled or postponed, according to local media RBC. The Ministry of Emergency Situations confirmed that 2,000 trees fell overnight in the Russian capital.

The snowfall broke a Moscow record set in 1957, authorities said.

"One person died from a falling tree that hit an electric power line," Moscow Mayor Sergi Sobyanin said in a tweet. "According to the latest data, there are five victims. Be careful."

Sobyanin also said children were not required to attend school because of the severe weather.

The Russian capital recorded 22 centimeters (8.6 inches) of snow Sunday -- more than half of its monthly average snowfall. The figure will rise to 47 centimeters (18.5 inches) by the end of Monday, deputy mayor of Moscow Petr Biryukov said.

In one Moscow district, the military was deployed to clean up the snow which had become too much for local services to handle, Biryukov added.