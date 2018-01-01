Local teacher taken into custody by ICE after living in US for 30 years

A local educator and father of three is being kept from his family. He has spent the last 30 years in the U.S., but last week he was taken into custody by immigration officials.

On Saturday, his family was asking for your help.

The teacher's friends in Lawrence were writing letters to the judge handling his case, emphasizing his work in the community and his love for his family.

Syed Jamal has been in the U.S. for more than 30 years. He has three children and lives with his family in Lawrence.

Jamal taught at several local schools, including Park University, Rockhurst, and Kansas City, Kansas Community College.

A lot of the people who wrote letters on Saturday were parents in the Lawrence school district who say Jamal took an interest in the kids' activities. He coached youth sports, did science demonstrations, and even ran for the school board a year ago.

ICE took Jamal into custody in his yard as he was getting ready to take his children to school.

His 14-year-old son said his family doesn't know what will happen next.

"No one should be able to rip a family apart like this, regardless of their position of power," said Taseen Jamal. "If they still have the audacity to, I don't know how much human they have left in them."

We also spoke to Jamal's immigration attorney, who says Jamal is currently being held in Morgan County, Missouri.