Locals take a cold dip for a good cause at Fenton Polar Plunge

The snow and the cold couldn't stop some locals from taking a dive for a great cause.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, the Fenton Polar Plunge held it's 10th annual challenge to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Angela Reeser is getting ready to jump into freezing cold Lake Fenton.

This isn't her first time either and no she's not out of her mind.

"Oh do it for sure it's the best thing ever like you think it's hard but it's super good and once you do it, it's so fast and refreshing," Reeser said.

This is the third time Reeser is taking on the Polar Plunge to help raise money for the Special Olympics.

A cause close to her heart because her son participates as an athlete every year.

"It's so worth it. The adrenalin rush and jumping in and out. It's so fast. It's worth it," Reeser said.

Now she said the cold doesn't bother her, she's even come up with a few tricks.

The repeat Polar Plungers know a thing or two about staying warm. They're even starting to wear water shoes just in case their feet get too cold.

This year's turn output in $95,000 thanks to more than 300 participants.

Pat Peters with Special Olympics hopes that every athlete can compete for free.

"This is a good thing that people are coming together and it doesn't matter where groups are from or what color they are or anything we're all here together for one good cause," Peters said.

If you want a chance to bear the cold for a good cause but missed Saturday's plunge, then don't worry.

Michigan is home to 28 polar plunges just like this one.

"Jump in and have fun. For a lot of people this is on their bucket list as in do it once and then you can say you did it," Peters said.