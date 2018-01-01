Fond du Lac County launches text to 911 service

Fond du Lac County Dispatch has launched text to 911. Officials say calling 911 in an emergency is best but those who are hearing impaired or need to be quiet in a dangerous situation can now use their phone to text.

Scroll for more content...

"I am very pleased that Fond du Lac County can now offer this new safety enhancement to our residents and visitors. The use of technology is evolving and as a public safety department, we need to respond to these changes," said County Executive Allen Buechel.

To use the service enter "911" as the receiver of the text and write your exact address and a brief explanation of the help needed. A 911 dispatcher will respond with questions and instructions. Officials ask that those using the service keep the messages brief and concise.

Photos and videos cannot be sent with all cell phone providers. The messages can only be sent to 911 and no one else.

Officials ask that you don't use abbreviations or emojis and never text and drive.