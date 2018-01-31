Late night clowns Trump's speech

Scroll for more content...

Reactions to the State of the Union address. The "Fire and Fury" author gets kicked off a TV show over sparking affair rumors between the President and Nikki Haley. A kangaroo surprises a cyclist in the middle of the road. Here are the videos you don't want to miss this week.

Late-night comedians take jabs at SOTU

The late-night TV hosts offered their humorous takes on moments from President Donald Trump's first official State of the Union address.

Michelle Obama on the awkward Trump gift exchange

We finally get the inside scoop on what happened during that confusing moment between Melania Trump and Michelle Obama last year on Inauguration Day.

A bittersweet wedding

A Florida teen with a rare terminal cancer lived out his dream of marrying his longtime girlfriend.

Author gets booted off live TV

The author of "Fire and Fury" was removed from the set of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" after Host Mika Brzezinski pressed him on rumors his book has sparked about an affair between President Trump and US Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley.

Collision caught on camera

A cyclist in Australia was knocked off her bicycle when a kangaroo came out of nowhere and slammed into her.