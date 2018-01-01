Attorney: Mayor Barry not involved in inappropriate relationships with other Metro employees

An attorney representing Mayor Megan Barry sent a letter to media outlets saying she has not been involved in relationships with other Metro employees.

Barry has hired the law firm Barrett Johnston Martin & Garrison LLC to represent her in her personal capacity, according to letter sent by attorney Jerry Martin to media outlets.

"The Mayor has been fully forthcoming about her relationship with Sgt. Rob Forrest. There are no other inappropriate relationships, and any allegations or implications otherwise are patently false," Martin said in the letter.

"Mayor Barry's primary concern is the impact such inaccurate reporting may have on innocent Metro employees and their families. By publishing or broadcasting allegations that Mayor Barry had additional relationships with other Metro employees, you will be acting with reckless disregard for the truth. This firm will take whatever legal steps are necessary to protect the Mayor and these innocent employees."

Barry admitted a relationship with Forrest, who headed the Mayor's security detail, on Wednesday. Forrest submitted a letter of retirement to Metro Police on Jan. 17 effective on Wednesday, Jan. 31, the day the relationship was announced.