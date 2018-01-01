wx_icon Terre Haute 21°

wx_icon Robinson 19°

wx_icon Zionsville 19°

wx_icon Rockville 21°

wx_icon Casey 21°

wx_icon Brazil 21°

wx_icon Marshall 21°

Clear

University in San Antonio asks for immunity in fatal shooting of student

The University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio is asking an appeals court for immunity in the shooting death of ...

Posted: Feb. 2, 2018 5:59 PM
Updated: Feb. 3, 2018 2:36 AM

The University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio is asking an appeals court for immunity in the shooting death of a student.

Scroll for more content...

In December of 2013, police say student Cameron Redus was getting out of his car near his apartment on campus, when he was approached by a UIW police officer. Somehow, a struggle between the two started and the student was shot five times.

The university is asking that the lawsuit be thrown out against them and wants the same immunity that government agencies have when it comes to public safety.

The ruling is expected to take several weeks.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It