What happened this week (in anything but politics)

A 'Black Panther' roars. A whale says "hello." And a groundhog silently decides our winter fate. It's time for this week's politics-free side of the news.

A 'Black Panther' roars

It's still two weeks away from hitting theaters. But 'Black Panther' is already outselling every superhero film in pre-sales!

A whale says 'hello'

Wikie the whale is able to repeat a handful of words. Scientists believe she's the first orca in the world to mimic human speech. Way to go, Wikie!

A groundhog ruins everyone's day

Punxsutawney Phil scurried out of a marmot hole and saw his shadow. Which means more winter. Thanks, Phil.

A cosmic event dazzles

A lunar eclipse, a blood moon and a super moon? It was all of those things! If you missed it, another one will be visible next year.

A teen lights the way

Nearly half a million Puerto Ricans still don't have power. He wanted to do something about that. Now he delivers hundreds of solar lamps throughout the island.

A woman mobilizes a community

She asked. They answered. Social media steps in to ease the Cape Town water crisis.