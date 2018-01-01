HIV-positive man arrested, another man wanted in kidnap, rape of 12 year-old boy

One man is in custody and police are searching for another accused in the kidnapping and rape of a 12 year-old boy at a Brookhaven apartment complex.

Kevin Walker, 46, was arrested around 1 p.m. on Sunday at the complex, located on the 2700 block of Buford Highway. Another suspect, 38 year-old Kelvin Armstrong, is still being sought by police.

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, Walker and Armstrong are accused of grabbing the boy from behind and dragging him into an apartment unit at the complex. Once inside, police say the men held the boy against his will and raped him.

Walker was quickly taken into custody following the incident while Armstrong remains on the loose. Walker is facing charges of possession of meth, aggravated sodomy, aggravated sexual battery, reckless conduct, kidnapping, aggravated child molestation, enticing a child for indecent purposes and first-degree cruelty to children.

Armstrong is described as a black male standing about 5'11" tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He's wanted on charges of aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and first-degree cruelty to children.

If you have any information on Armstrong's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Brookhaven Police at 404-637-0610.