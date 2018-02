Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- The disputed GOP-Rep. Devin Nunes intelligence memo alleges that then-Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe told the House Intelligence Committee that no surveillance warrant would have been sought for a Donald Trump campaign aide without the Steele dossier. The FISA court granted a warrant to monitor Carter Page and approved three subsequent renewals, according to the memo. Even if the dossier was used as part of the application, a FISA renewal indicates that a judge was convinced that the surveillance was yielding information about the target acting as an agent of a foreign power that merited continued monitoring. The memo alleges that Steele had an anti-Trump financial and ideological motivations that were not included in the FISA application. Senior DOJ officials knew about Steele's anti-Trump bias, according to the memo.