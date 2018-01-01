Teacher facing backlash over math problem about cocaine use

An assignment on a dry erase board is causing problems for a Metro East math teacher.

Scroll for more content...

The lesson taught at Roxana Senior High School Wednesday was not typical. A teacher asked students how high they would be three hours after using cocaine and how much they would owe a dealer for a $1,000 payment paid at only 25 percent a day for a year.

Teachers and students were shocked.

Parent Christy Scott looked at a photo of the assignment which was sent to News 4.

"Wow. That's a school math problem?" asked Scott.

Student Joseph Saban was not in the class, but he's heard all about it.

"Immediately, I was thinking really? This actually happened? I would not expect a teacher to be using drugs as an example for a problem,' said Saban.

"We don't need to be teaching children how long it takes to filter cocaine out of their bodies. That is ridiculous. That is not what we should be doing. We should be preventing this and not teaching them how to get rid of it,' added Scott.

Roxana School leaders sent the following statement to News 4:

"Student welfare is always the Roxana School District's #1 priority. Unfortunately, unacceptable examples were used in a high school math class causing some parent and student distress. The district views the use of yesterday's classroom examples as a demonstration of poor judgment. The district is addressing the matter with the faculty member and those impacted by this incident. The faculty member has apologized to students and parents for this lapse in judgment and has reiterated the intent was never to promote or make light of illicit drug use. The district is taking the necessary measures to ensure that the damage is repaired. The district is addressing this issue as a personnel matter according to district policy."

Saban said he is not offended.

"Either he was trying to relate in some way with the kids, be funny or something like that," added Saban.

"My son has a teacher who is like that. He doesn't teach children about drugs, or money when dealing with dealers," added Scott.

School leaders would not identify the teacher, but News 4 tracked him down. He chose not to comment on the story

The school says he has apologized to students and said his intent was never to promote or make light of illicit drug use.