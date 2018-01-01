Symptoms of heart disease may be different for some women

Heart disease is the number one killer of men and women.

Scroll for more content...

Seventy-six-year-old Pat Downes of Hampden had triple bypass surgery when doctors found she had two completely blocked arteries.

Her post-surgery therapy includes working out regularly at Baystate Medical Center cardio rehab gym.

Downes told 22News her heart condition caught her completely by surprise.

"Not the typical pressure, maybe more of fatigue, maybe more a stomach upset, other symptoms that women may experience," said Heidi Ciolek of Baystate Medical Center.

Downes and her dad both discovered they had heart problems at the age of 76. Her dad was given five years to live.

But after having bypass, he survived another six years.

With today's medical advances, doctors say Pat can expect to live another 15 years.