Man sentenced to life for attack near London's Finsbury Park mosque

The man who killed a Muslim worshipper and injured several others last year in a terror attack near a London mosque w...

Posted: Feb. 2, 2018 8:34 AM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2018 10:13 AM

The man who killed a Muslim worshipper and injured several others last year in a terror attack near a London mosque was sentenced Friday to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 43 years.

Darren Osborne plowed his vehicle into a crowded sidewalk outside Finsbury Park Mosque in north London on June 19, killing Makram Ali, 51, and injuring nine others.

Osborne, 48, was convicted by a court Thursday of murder and attempted murder.

The judge, Mrs. Justice Cheema-Grubb, said Osborne had been "rapidly radicalized," adding that his mind-set "became one of malevolent hatred," the UK Press Association reported.

"This was as terrorist attack," she said. "You intended to kill."

