5 dead after French army helicopters collide

Posted: Feb. 2, 2018 6:42 AM
Updated: Feb. 2, 2018 10:15 AM

Five people are dead after two French army helicopters collided in the south of the country Friday, authorities said.

The crash happened between the towns of Cabasse and Carc-s, northwest of the coastal resort of Saint-Tropez.

"The helicopters collided. There were three army personnel in one and two in the other. All are dead," police said, according to Agence France-Presse.

Florence Parly, minister for France's armed forces, described the incident as "tragic" in a tweet on Friday, adding that she will visit the military facility where the helicopters were based later in the day.

"I pay tribute to the soldiers killed and I want to tell their families and brothers in arms my solidarity and my full support," Parly tweeted.

