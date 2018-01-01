U.S. jobs report; Exxon earnings; Casino panic

1. Jobs report: The first set of jobs data for 2018 will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists predict the United States gained 175,000 jobs in January. Unemployment is expected to stay at 4.1%, the lowest level since 2000.

In December, the economy added 148,000 jobs.

Consumer confidence has been high and, in general, Americans aren't worried about losing their jobs.

Wage growth is expected to reach 2.6% in January, up from 2.5% in December.

"Life is generally good for the U.S. consumer," said Paul Donovan, global chief economist at UBS Wealth Management.

2. Unending earnings: Oil giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil will report results ahead of the open, along with Clorox, Estee Lauder, Merck and Sprint.

Deutsche Bank shares tumbled 6% after the company reported a third consecutive annual loss.

The -500 million ($625 million) loss for 2017 was fueled by a -1.4 billion ($1.8 billion) hit from tax changes in the United States. Germany's largest bank also reported falling revenues.

3. Stock market movers -- Mattel, Google, Amazon, Guess: Shares in Mattel and Google parent Alphabet slid in extended trading after they reported disappointing results.

Amazon shares, meanwhile, were set to pop at the open as investors cheered the company's latest results.

Guess stock could be poised for a rebound after dropping nearly 18% on Thursday.

Shares in the fashion brand tanked after model Kate Upton accused co-founder Paul Marciano of sexual harassment. Guess did not respond to requests for comment, but TMZ reported that Marciano had denied any inappropriate conduct.

4. Casino check: Macau casino stocks tumbled after Bloomberg reported that China could soon allow some forms of gambling in the southern province of Hainan.

That might draw gamblers away from Macau, which is currently the only place in China where casinos are legal.

Wynn Macau, Sands China and MGM China shares fell sharply in Hong Kong before recovering most of their losses.

5. Global stock market overview: U.S. stock futures were deep into negative territory on Friday.

European markets declined in early trade, and most Asian markets ended the day with losses.

Volatility has been creeping back into the markets after a period of steady gains. On Thursday, 10-year Treasury yields climbed to their highest level in nearly four years.

6. Coming this week:

Friday -- U.S. monthly jobs report