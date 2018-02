Scroll for more content...

(CNN) -- A vehicle plowed into pedestrians on a busy Shanghai street Friday morning, local Chinese media reported. Xinmin Evening News, one of the major newspapers in Shanghai, said at around 9 a.m. a brown van plowed into a sidewalk in downtown Shanghai, knocking down several people waiting to cross the street and hitting a tree. Police have cordoned off the area and fire trucks are on the scene, the paper reported on its official social media account.