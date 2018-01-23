This is the third shooting at a middle or high school so far in 2018

There have been at least three shootings at middle and high schools so far this year, and it's only February 1.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the head and a 15-year-old girl shot in the wrist at Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to Los Angles fire Capt. Eric Scott. Two other students were grazed by bullets. A 12-year-old girl was in custody, authorities said.

In the first month of 2018, there were two other shootings at middle or high schools that resulted in death or injury:

On January 23, a 15-year-old student shot 16 people -- killing two other 15-year-olds -- at Marshall County High School in Benton, Kentucky, authorities said. The student faces two charges of murder and 12 counts of first degree assault, authorities said.

Bailey Holt died on the Marshall campus in western Kentucky. Preston Cope died at a hospital.

On January 22, a 15-year-old student was injured in a shooting at a high school in Italy, Texas, authorities said. The suspect, a 15-year-old, was quickly apprehended.

And that's only the shootings at middle or high schools -- other shootings have occurred on campuses this year, including the fatal shooting of a Winston-Salem State University student at Wake Forest University last month.

Two other shootings occurred near high school buildings in January.

On Wednesday, a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in a parking lot outside a Philadelphia, Pennsylvania high school during a basketball game, according to CNN affiliate WPVI. The station said 911 calls came in reporting a large fight and shots fired.

In New Orleans, Louisiana, shots were fired at students who were outside for lunch last week, CNN affiliate WDSU reported. One student suffered an abrasion on his elbow, according to CNN affiliate WVUE.