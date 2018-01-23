wx_icon Terre Haute 24°

wx_icon Robinson 25°

wx_icon Zionsville 23°

wx_icon Rockville 24°

wx_icon Casey 22°

wx_icon Brazil 24°

wx_icon Marshall 24°

Clear
VERDICT: Jury says William Billings not guilty for child molesting charges Full Story

Rick Gates attorneys seek to withdraw from the case

Attorneys for former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates are seeking to withdraw from the case, according to a new court f...

Posted: Feb. 1, 2018 5:55 PM
Updated: Feb. 1, 2018 6:11 PM

Attorneys for former Trump campaign aide Rick Gates are seeking to withdraw from the case, according to a new court filing.

Scroll for more content...

They provided a reason to the court under seal. Walter Mack, one of the now-former attorneys for Gates, declined to comment Thursday. In addition to Mack, the other two attorneys seeking to withdraw are Shanlon Wu and Annemarie McAvoy.

Gates pleaded not guilty in October to eight charges of money laundering and failing to register foreign lobbying and other business. His longtime business partner, former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort, pleaded not guilty to nine counts in the same case as Gates.

CNN recently reported that Gates had quietly added a prominent white-collar attorney, Tom Green, to his defense team, signaling a possible change to his legal approach.

On Thursday, attorneys from Green's firm were seen entering the building where special counsel Robert Mueller works.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It