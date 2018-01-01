Zoo welcomes new baby sloth

The Denver Zoo has an adorable, slow-moving new resident.

Zoo staff are celebrating the birth of a baby sloth, born to mom Charlotte, 21, and dad Elliot, 27. The baby was delivered on Sunday, Jan. 28.

The zoo had teased the sloth's birth on social media last month.

The baby Linne's two-toed sloth hasn't been named and zoo staff have not yet identified its sex.

Staff said Charlotte and her new baby are both doing well. The baby will cling to mom "almost exclusively" for the next six months or so, staff said.

Linne's two-toed sloths are usually found in the rainforests of South America. They're nocturnal and spend 15 to 20 hours asleep every day.

Mom and baby are on public display in the Bird World habitat starting Thursday.