School district uses 'flu gun' to blast viruses

It's no secret the flu has hit North Texas pretty hard this season, but now some school districts, like Waxahachie, are fighting back. Literally.

"We reached out to DeSoto janitorial supply and asked them what products they had to help us disinfect various rooms," Clyde Melick, the Assistant Superintendent of Facilities with the district, said. "And they came out with this machine and it's electrostatic disinfectant that envelopes the furniture, envelopes all the equipment in the room. We not only use them for school rooms but we use them for buses as well."

Think of it like a phaser that zaps germs and viruses right out of the air and off of the things that all the kids are touching. And it's not only a top-level germ killer, it's also a huge time saver.

"Yeah [the custodial staff] can hit eight classrooms relatively quick," Melick said. "It's relatively light so there's not a whole lot of strenuous [work] for our custodians."

"It is so helpful, we are very, very thankful for our custodial department," Melissa Bousquet, the Waxahachie ISD District Nurse Coordinator, said. "They're doing something that will help kids stay well, and that is so important. It's a great addition."

Well, it's certainly a lot cooler looking than just spraying a can of Lysol, and a lot more effective. So it looks like germ warfare has officially hit the 21st Century. And as for that flu virus--you're terminated!