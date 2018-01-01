2 students shot at Los Angeles middle school

Two students were shot inside a classroom Thursday morning at Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles, an official with the city schools police department said.

A female student has been taken into custody, Sgt. Edward Bernal told CNN affiliate KTLA.

"The situation is under control," Bernal said.

The shooting was reported to Los Angeles police at 8:55 a.m. (11:55 a.m. ET). The conditions of the two wounded students are unknown.

Sal Castro Middle School is near the city's Westlake district, roughly a couple of miles northwest of downtown, and it shares a campus with Belmont High School.

Developing story -- more to come