Parents accused of fighting middle school student at bus stop

Two parents in the Parkway School District are accused of getting into a fight with a middle school student at a bus stop.
Scroll for more content...
Victoria Thomas, 32, and Barry Crumer, 31, are charged with fourth-degree assault and peace disturbance.
Police say the two and their daughter got into a fight with a middle school student near the intersection of Town and Four Parkway and Town and Four Drive in Creve Coeur around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
The daughter was taken into juvenile custody.