Whew! 2018 was a long year

President Donald Trump demonstrated a unique ability during his first year: He can bend time.

Never before have more twists and turns been packed into each day of a presidency. Stories that would be GIANT news for weeks in another administration wind up being eclipsed by a tweet or an offhanded comment from the President. Every day is 50 pounds of news stuffed into a five-pound bag. And every day feels like a week -- or longer.

Need proof? With the help of the terrific Brenna Williams, I've cataloged the major news headlines of Trump's first 31 days of 2018. I've added a few thoughts and bits of context where it makes sense. This is by no means a comprehensive list of everything that happened this past month. But even an impartial list like this one speaks to just how much news is being created by this White House every damn day.

Let's do it!

January 1

Trump to New Year's Eve guests: 2018's 'going to be something very, very special'

He's not wrong!

January 2

Sheriff David Clarke temporarily blocked on Twitter after violating terms of service

Trump again at war with 'deep state' Justice Department

Utah Republican Sen. Orrin Hatch to retire

The first of a LOT of wild days in January. The Hatch retirement -- after he was being urged to run for an eighth term -- would normally be a huge story. But Trump's tweet suggesting that the FBI was part of a "deep state" conspiracy aimed at undermining his presidency dominated the day. Also, Sheriff Clarke somehow got suspended from Twitter because, well, why not.

January 3

Trump unloads on former top aide Bannon: 'He lost his mind'

Bannon: 2016 Trump Tower meeting was 'treasonous'

Trump taunts North Korea: My nuclear button is 'much bigger,' 'more powerful'

How can you possibly top Trump calling his former top adviser insane? By taunting an unstable dictator, that's how!

January 4

Trump admin intends to roll back ban on offshore drilling

White House: It's 'disgraceful and laughable' to question Trump's mental fitness

Yale psychiatrist briefed members of Congress on Trump's mental fitness

Trump threatens to sue Bannon over Wolff book

White House bans personal cell phones from the West Wing

Trump lawyer sends cease and desist letter to Steve Bannon

Ivanka Trump, husband agreed she'd be the one to run for president, book says

Drilling! Mental state! Suing Bannon! Cell phone ban! Ivanka for prez!

This all happened in a single 24-hour period.

Also, the Ivanka for president -- apparently she and her husband, Jared Kushner, have talked about it and decided she should be the one who runs -- was the most ridiculous/best.

January 5

Feds actively investigating Clinton Foundation

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson: 'I intend to be here for the whole year'

The Rexit is off. I repeat, no Rexit. For now. Like, right this minute.

January 6

Trump: I'm a 'very stable genius'

Sure, it was only one big news story. But the President referring to himself in a tweet as a "very stable genius" is the mathematical equivalent of 100 news stories. Also, "Very Stable Genius" is going to be a hot costume for Halloween 2018.

January 7

Bannon: 'I regret' delay in responding to book

Oprah Winfrey: 'For too long women have not been heard or believed'

Oprah 2020! Will she? Won't she? Should she? Would she? Could she?

January 8

Republicans' 2018 talks 'grounded in reality' at Camp David

Bannon group shopped anti-Trump document in 2015

So, wait. You are telling me Bannon was more of an opportunist than a Trump loyalist from the jump? Whaaaaaa.

January 9

Joe Arpaio, controversial sheriff pardoned by Trump, enters Arizona Senate race

Trump holds meeting with bipartisan lawmakers over immigration

Sen. Feinstein releases Fusion transcript despite GOP objections

Steve Bannon out at Breitbart

Robert De Niro unleashes profanity-laced rant against Trump

So. Much. News. The big headline of the day was Trump's kumbayah meeting with a bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers -- and his pledge to sign a "bill of love." (Spoiler alert: He didn't!) But the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee releasing the transcript of Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson's testimony? BIG deal. Bannon pushed out of Breitbart after his anti-Trump comments to author Michael Wolff? BIG deal.

January 10

Rep. Darrell Issa to retire, handing Democrats another big pick-up opportunity in California

Trump hands GOP Florida governor a win on drilling but leaves other states hanging

White House corrects DACA meeting transcript

Trump uses 'no collusion' 7 times in a single Russia answer

The Issa retirement was the latest sign that House Republicans in swing seats -- Hillary Clinton won Issa's district in 2016 -- were heading for the exits rather than run the risk of losing in November.

On a totally unrelated note: No collusion No collusion No collusion No collusion No collusion No collusion No collusion

January 11

Trump's FISA tweets throw Washington into chaos

Trump decries 'people from shithole countries' coming to US, report says

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens admits to affair but denies blackmail allegation

The "shithole" day. A massive moment and proof positive that Trump's pledges of bipartisanship from two days earlier were totally meaningless. Also, a sex scandal in Missouri!

January 12

Trump signs MLK Jr. proclamation amid cries of racism

US ambassador resigns, saying he can no longer work with Trump

2 Republican senators in Trump meeting say they don't recall 'shithole' comment

WSJ: Trump lawyer arranged porn star payment for her silence in October 2016

Even as the fight over "shithole" vs "shithouse" started to truly heat up, the Journal introduced Stormy Daniels into our lives. I mean, wow.

January 13

Missile threat alert for Hawaii a false alarm; officials blame employee who pushed 'wrong button'

This is fine! (Also, the person who did this was fired on Tuesday, January 30.)

January 14

Trump: 'I am not a racist'

This did not, um, put this controversy to bed.

January 15

Romney: Trump's comments 'antithetical to American values'

Flake: GOP should stand up to Trump's Stalin-like attacks on media

Paul Manafort, Rick Gates back in court to discuss trial date

Trump slams Durbin, who he says 'misrepresented' his immigration comments

The fight over what Trump actually said in that Oval Office immigration meeting on January 11 raged into its fourth day. Also, two of the most prominent anti-Trump voices within the GOP spoke out against him.

January 16

Durbin asserts Trump said 'shithole countries,' disputing Republicans' account

NYT: Mueller subpoenas Bannon

Lindsey Graham hits White House, says immigration fight a 's-show'

Tim Pawlenty says he won't run for Senate in Minnesota

Day 5 of the "shithole" fight -- and an important one as the second ranking Senate Democrat went on the record to make clear that Trump made the derogatory comments about certain African nations. Even Graham, a supporter of Trump, urged the the President to put the controversy behind him.

January 17

Jeff Flake rips Trump: A president 'who cannot take criticism ... is charting a very dangerous path'

Eric Trump: 'My father sees one color, green'

Bannon's Hill appearance reveals White House effort to restrict testimony

Eric Trump: Not helping things. Jeff Flake: Not a Trump fan. Steve Bannon: Still making headlines.

January 18

Senate passes FISA Section 702 reauthorization

House lawmakers unveil legislation to overhaul harassment on Capitol Hill

Pelosi: GOP bill like a 'bowl of doggy doo'

Supreme Court blocks court order to redraw North Carolina congressional districts

WSJ: Cohen paid porn star through private LLC created just weeks before election

The Journal takes the Stormy story even further -- reporting that Trump's personal lawyer sent the six-figure donation to Daniels from an LLC he established for the purpose. The Supreme Court holds up a plan to re-craft North Carolina's congressional districts before the 2018 election. And the House reauthorizes domestic surveillance just days after Trump seemed to, accidentally, suggest they shouldn't.

January 19

Trump, Schumer meeting hours ahead of shutdown deadline

The meeting that was supposed to avert a shutdown! (Spoiler: It didn't.)

January 20

The government just shut down. What happens next?

One year later, Women's March returns

Rep. Pat Meehan removed from Ethics Committee after report he settled sexual misconduct complaint

And, shutdown! Also, another sexual harassment scandal -- this one involving a Pennsylvania Republican House member in a suburban Philadelphia district.

January 21

New texts from FBI official removed from Mueller probe delivered to Congress

Shutdown heads into day two with divides deepening

Shutdown, Day 2. No end in sight!

January 22

Court orders new Pennsylvania congressional district map, says it favored GOP

Government shutdown ends

Shutdown over.

January 23

Mueller's office questioned Sessions in Russia investigation

Suspect in Rand Paul attack agrees to plead guilty

Schumer withdraws offer for border wall

WaPo: Mueller seeks to question Trump

Sen. Tammy Duckworth is pregnant; would be first senator to give birth in office

The day that we learned that special counsel Bob Mueller wants to interview Trump regarding the 2016 election and Russia's attempted interference. We also found out that Mueller and his team had already interviewed Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

This was also the day that the saga over why Sen. Rand Paul was mysteriously attacked by a neighbor -- it was a disagreement over landscaping! -- was resolved. (I remain skeptical.)

January 24

Manchin: The Senate 'sucks when it doesn't work'

Judge acquits Sen. Menendez on some charges

Trump says he wants to talk to Mueller under oath

McCabe did not vote in 2016 general election, but did vote in 2016 GOP presidential primary

Mike Pence casts tie-breaking vote for 8th time

Twin developments in the Russia investigation: Trump insists he would be happy to talk to Mueller under oath even as reports emerge that the President had asked then-acting Director Andrew McCabe whom he voted for in the 2016 election shortly after James Comey was fired.

Also, "sucks" enters our political vernacular. Thanks, Senator Manchin!

January 25

Trump ordered Mueller fired

Judiciary chairman plans to release Donald Trump Jr. transcript

Sen. Johnson backs off 'secret society' claim

DOJ watchdog says missing texts recovered

White House proposes path to citizenship for 1.8 million people

Guggenheim museum reportedly offered the White House a golden toilet

HUGE news that Trump actually told White House counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller as special counsel about a month after jettisoning Comey. McGahn refused and Trump never pulled the trigger. The White House didn't deny the report in The New York Times but instead chose to emphasize the fact that the President didn't actually fire Mueller.

Only news that big could push the Guggenheim golden toilet story to second best. (Related: No one puts the Guggenheim golden toilet in the corner.)

January 26

Nikki Haley denies Trump affair rumors: 'It is absolutely not true'

Trump takes salesman pitch to Davos

Rep. Patrick Meehan will not seek re-election

NYT: Clinton blocked firing of adviser accused of harassment

The UN ambassador is forced to publicly deny she is having an affair with the President! But that's not all: Clinton didn't act on reports of sexual harassment by a staffer on her 2008 presidential campaign. And, in other sexual harassment news, Meehan bowed to the inevitable and announced he won't run again in 2018.

January 27

Wynn resigns as RNC's finance chairman

This came after a Wall Street Journal story that detailed a number of sexual harassment claims against the casino magnate and longtime Trump friend.

January 28

Trump: 'I wouldn't say I'm a feminist'

Trump hits Jay-Z on black employment following CNN interview

So, what Trump is saying here is that he might not be a feminist eh? Interesting.

January 29

Trump admin declines to impose new Russia sanctions

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe steps down abruptly

House Intelligence Committee votes to release Devin Nunes memo

Alex Azar sworn in as HHS secretary

The McCabe resignation was stunning -- even though he had been expected to leave in a few months' time anyway. That overshadowed the vetoing of Russia sanctions by the White House -- a huge story on any other day.

January 30

Trump delivers first State of the Union speech

Rosenstein asked for Trump to reconsider releasing Nunes memo, Washington Post reports

Clinton on not firing faith adviser: 'If I had it to do again, I wouldn't'

SOTU! Hillary Clinton uses the attention being paid to Trump's first State of the Union to dump out her apology for not firing the aide accused of sexual harassment. And -- the deputy attorney general asks the President not to release the Nunes memo, which allegedly exposes a series of wrongdoing by the FBI.

January 31

A train carrying Republican members of Congress to their annual retreat crashes into a truck on the tracks in Virginia

Mattis seeking to ban cellphones from Pentagon

CDC Director Fitzgerald resigns

FBI has 'grave concerns' about accuracy of GOP memo

The federal government drops bribery and corruption charges against New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, a Democrat

Trump asks Rod Rosenstein whether he is "on my team"

The Trump-Rosenstein story is, um, wow. (Remember that Trump reportedly asked Rosenstein who he voted for in a meeting back in May 2017.) The resignation of the CDC director amid controversy and the clearing of Menendez are also giant stories. And a train carrying dozens of House and Senate Republicans crashed into a truck.