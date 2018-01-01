Petrol bomb thrown at Aung San Suu Kyi's home, Myanmar government says

A petrol bomb has been thrown at the lakeside villa of Myanmar State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi in Yangon, the government spokesman said Thursday.

Spokesman Zaw Htay confirmed the reports but wouldn't provide any further details, including whether the Nobel Laureate was there at the time of the attack.

Suu Kyi was held under house arrest by Myanmar's former military regime in the lakeside home in Yangon, in southern Myanmar, for 15 years. She was released in 2010.

Myanmar's de-facto leader has been the target of international condemnation over the alleged ethnic cleansing by her government of the country's Muslim minority Rohingya people.

Suu Kyi's government has strongly denied accusations it is deliberately targeting Rohingya civilians in the country's Western Rakhine State.