(CNN) -- The FBI issued a rare public warning on Wednesday that a controversial Republican memo omits key information that could impact its veracity. "With regard to the House Intelligence Committee's memorandum, the FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it," the agency said in a statement. "As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo's accuracy." Some Justice Department officials had concerns about publicly expressing continued opposition to releasing the memo, according multiple officials. The FBI went ahead and issued the statement anyway.