Home goes green ahead of Super Bowl

A family in Schuylkill County has gone green to show support for its favorite team.

The McGurl family home in Ashland is decked out in Eagles green ahead of Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Barry McGurl tells Newswatch 16 he and his son Brayden are life-long Eagles fans and spent hours transforming their house into everything Eagles.

"It's just a sense of unity. It just makes us want to believe even more that they're going to win this year," said Barry McGurl.

The McGurl family isn't done showing off its fandom just yet. Once the snow melts, they want to stencil a giant Eagle in their lawn.