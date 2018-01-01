Special counsel seeks delay in scheduling Flynn sentencing

Attorneys for former national security adviser Michael Flynn and the special counsel's office told a federal court on Wednesday evening they are not ready to schedule a sentencing hearing for Flynn.

The government was set to deliver a status report on Flynn's case to the court Thursday, but both sides have asked to delay the deadline for that report until May 1.

Previously, a status update in the case of George Papadopoulos, President Donald Trump's former campaign adviser, which the special counsel is also overseeing was delayed from February until mid-April.

Taken together, the Flynn and Papadopoulos delays suggest special counsel Robert Mueller is not preparing for the investigation to wrap up before the spring.

In late October, unsealed court records showed Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making a false statement to the FBI after he lied about his interactions with foreign officials close to the Russian government, and in December, Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI and disclosed he was cooperating with the special counsel investigation.