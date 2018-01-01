wx_icon Terre Haute 46°

Rep. Trey Gowdy not seeking re-election

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 12:37 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 12:37 PM

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy said Wednesday he is not running for re-election and plans to leave politics.

Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor, issued a statement saying he planned to retire from Congress at the end of this term and would return to working in the justice system.

"Whatever skills I may have are better utilized in a courtroom than in Congress, and I enjoy our justice system more than our political system," the South Carolina Republican said. "As I look back on my career, it is the jobs that both seek and reward fairness that are most rewarding."

