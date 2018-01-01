wx_icon Terre Haute 46°

wx_icon Robinson 47°

wx_icon Zionsville 44°

wx_icon Rockville 46°

wx_icon Casey 43°

wx_icon Brazil 46°

wx_icon Marshall 46°

Clear
Watch Now: Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner to deliver State of the State Full Story

Justice Dept. files to dismiss charges against Sen. Bob Menendez

The Justice Department Wednesday filed to dismiss its remaining charges against Sen. Bob Menendez, likely bringing th...

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 12:21 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 12:38 PM

The Justice Department Wednesday filed to dismiss its remaining charges against Sen. Bob Menendez, likely bringing the legal case against the New Jersey Democrat to a close.

Scroll for more content...

An 11-week trial last fall resulted in a hung jury. Prosecutors had accused the senator of accepting bribes from Dr. Salomon Melgen, a wealthy ophthalmologist in Florida, in return for political favors.

Menendez and Melgen pleaded not guilty to all charges.

"Given the impact of the Court's Jan. 24 crder on the charges and the evidence admissible in a retrial, the United States has determined that it will not retry the defendants on the remaining charges," DOJ spokeswoman Nicole Navas Oxman said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It