High school student takes his senior photos at Whataburger

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 11:31 AM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 12:40 PM

A Saraland High School Student is starting to go viral for his senior photos.

Instead of taking his photos on the beach or in a studio, Tristan Smitherman used the Whataburger in Saraland as his scenic backdrop. The photos were taken by his English teacher, Justin McNellage.

"If my kid asked me what were you known for in high school, dad? I would say I was the one who took his pictures at Whataburger," said Smitherman. "Any time of the day, any time of the night, if anybody asked me to go to water burger, I'm going to be down. That's just how it is."

He says the obsession started when he was a wide receiver for the Saraland Spartans football team.

"After every football game, we would always go out to Whataburger, no matter if we won or lost."

