Trump's State of the Union was about 9 minutes shy of setting a record for length

President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address clocked in at a whopping 1 hour and 20 minutes -- making it the third-longest State of the Union in history.

The award for the longest address goes to President Bill Clinton's final State of the Union in 2000, which was just 9 minutes longer than Trump's. Clinton spoke for 1 hour and 29 minutes. Clinton also holds the title for second-longest State of the Union -- his address in 1995 was 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Now, four of the past nine presidents have exceeded one hour in their addresses. Lyndon Johnson hit the mark one time in 1967, and Barack Obama spoke for over an hour four times, with his longest clocking in at 1 hour and 9 minutes in 2010.

Trump is no stranger to giving long speeches. In 2016, his speech accepting the presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland rang in at an hour and 15 minutes, making it the longest of any acceptance speech in four decades, according to CSPAN.