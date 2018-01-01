wx_icon Terre Haute 30°

Trooper Wounded in Highway Shootout Invited to State of the Union Address

A Pennsylvania state trooper wounded in a shootout has an invitation to President Trump's State of the Union address....

Posted: Jan. 30, 2018 9:20 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 12:43 AM

A Pennsylvania state trooper wounded in a shootout has an invitation to President Trump's State of the Union address.

Cpl. Seth Kelly is the guest of Congressman Tom Marino, according to Marino's chief of staff.

Kelly is from Wayne County, which is part of Marino's 10th District.

Kelly was wounded during a traffic stop along Route 33 near Nazareth back in November. He spent nearly a month in a hospital.

Another trooper returned fire and wounded the suspect, who is now locked up in the Lehigh Valley.

