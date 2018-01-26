Source: Trump to give 'eye-opening' remarks on NK

Scroll for more content...

The widely rumored nominee to be US ambassador to South Korea, Victor Cha, is no longer expected to be nominated, according to a senior administration official and a person familiar with the situation.

CNN previously reported that the administration sent Cha's name to Seoul in December, where he received swift approval, two sources familiar with the matter said.

That process -- almost always a quick, rubber-stamp affair -- happens only after candidates have received security clearance and gotten signoff from the White House.

Cha was even escorted through the West Wing several months ago to meet people, including senior staff, according to an official and a source familiar with the matter.

The sources could not provide a reason for the decision not to nominate Cha after so many months and him receiving security clearance, but some point to possible differences over policy, particularly the administration's reported consideration of a "bloody nose" strike against North Korea.

Multiple White House officials did not respond to requests for comment.

At a time of mounting worries about a possible nuclear confrontation with North Korea, the delay in filling the crucial posting in Seoul is confounding, observers say. It is also potentially damaging to US security interests at a time when understanding nuances on the Korean Peninsula -- home to more than 28,000 US troops -- is critical.

Indeed, President Donald Trump is expected to give "eye opening" remarks on North Korea in his first State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

"South Korea is important -- you really need somebody monitoring it closely -- and nobody will have the access an ambassador has," said Ronald E. Neumann, president of the American Academy of Diplomacy and a former ambassador to Algeria, Bahrain and Afghanistan. "You can't just keep tabs on where that's going and how it affects policy from Washington."

The Washington Post was first to report that Cha's nomination is not expected.

Some in Washington, noting the delay in publicly naming Cha, suspected political games were afoot, while officials in Seoul, confused and concerned about the delay, had suspected a lack of White House organization, sources tell CNN. It was not clear if officials in Seoul had been informed that Cha is no longer the nominee.

Cha's hesitancy in supporting a so-called "bloody nose" strike -- a possibility that emerged only in recent months -- is seen as a possible reason the White House withdrew his name, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Cha was asked by the White House whether, as ambassador, he could help support the diplomatic efforts that would surround such a strike. He expressed reservations about such a move, the source said.

After he voiced those concerns, the White House went mostly silent, even as the South Koreans were in the process of approving his nomination in the process known as agrément.

The White House finally informed Cha over the weekend that his nomination wasn't moving forward, but provided no explanation why.

The "bloody nose" option has been the topic of intense disagreements within the administration. The State Department and the Pentagon remain opposed to such an option, while the White House is said to favor it. Cha's nomination could have become a pawn in that debate, the person said.

What's not clear is who the White House can nominate who would check all those marks, including support for a strike, backing a harsher trade policy and having expertise in the Korean Peninsula.

Cha, a highly regarded former National Security Council adviser, scholar and prize winning author on Asian affairs, served as director for Asian affairs on President George W. Bush's National Security Council.

As deputy head of the US delegation to multinational talks with North Korea that started in 2003, he has firsthand experience navigating the shoals of negotiations with Pyongyang.

Cha now teaches at Georgetown University, runs the Asian studies program within its school of foreign service and is a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The empty ambassador position in Seoul reflects a broader problem, as many US embassies worldwide remain without chief envoys, including places that are central to American interests, such as Saudi Arabia, Germany, the European Union, Egypt and Jordan.

The problem of vacant ambassador posts is compounded by a steady exodus of diplomats from the State Department, where morale has withered under Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's plan to cut the agency by as much as a third.

The American Foreign Service Association, which represents active and retired diplomats, has calculated that the Trump White House nominated 31% fewer ambassadors in its first year than the Obama administration did in the same period.