Olympics buff Leslie Jones returning to NBC's Winter Games coverage

Leslie Jones is taking her love for the Olympics straight to South Korea.

The "Saturday Night Live" cast member has been tapped by NBC to once again contribute to its Olympics coverage, the network said.

Jones will be traveling to PyeongChang, South Korea for its televised and online coverage of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games, reprising a role she first took on during 2016's Rio Olympic Games.

"Experiencing the Olympics through the lens of Leslie is unlike anything else," Jim Bell, president of NBC Olympics production and programming, said in a statement. "Her passion for Team USA is contagious, and her adventures in South Korea should be fascinating."

Jones, decked out in head-to-toe patriotic workout clothing, confirmed the news herself in a video posted to social media.

Though already an "SNL" cast member at the time, Jones' enthusiasm for the Games came somewhat as a surprise to NBC in 2016, when she began drawing attention for her live tweets of events and running commentary.

After being made aware of her tweets by "Late Night with Seth Meyers" producer Mike Shoemaker, Bell invited Jones to join the fun in Rio de Janerio.

As part of her role, Jones will be attending live Olympic events and meeting athletes, NBC said.