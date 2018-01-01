Helicopter with 4 people on board crashes into home

A helicopter crashed into Newport Beach home on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Scroll for more content...

The four-seat Robinson 44 helicopter was carrying four passengers, said Ian Gregor, a spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration. The airport had previously said only two passengers were on board.

It crashed into the home in the 40 block of Egret Court around 1:45 p.m., according to Newport Beach fire and FAA officials.

The home is situated about one mile southeast of John Wayne Airport, the airport said.

The helicopter's occupants were being assessed and transported for treatment, Newport Beach police said. Coroner's officials were also on the scene, the Los Angeles Times reported.

did not appear anyone one the ground or in the homes was injured, officers said.

Residents were advised to avoid the area of Bristol Street and Bayview Place.

Footage from the scene showed mangled helicopter debris smashed into the side of a home whose walls appeared to be cracked and caving from the impact. A piece of debris could also be seen lying on the roof of a neighboring home it had damaged.

A neighbor who gave his name as Patrick came out to the view the scene after hearing a loud crash, something he said is uncharacteristic for the neighborhood. He told KTLA he was "quite terrified about the situation" but had been told the residents of the home involved were safe.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board were both responding to investigate the scene.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Jennifer Thang contributed to this report.