David Beckham Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of retired professional soccer player David Beckham.

Scroll for more content...

Personal: Birth date: May 2, 1975

Birth place: London, England

Birth name: David Robert Joseph Beckham

Father: David Edward "Ted" Beckham, an appliance repairman

Mother: Sandra (West) Beckham, a hairdresser

Marriage: Victoria (Adams) Beckham (July 4, 1999-present)

Children: Harper, July 10, 2011; Cruz, February 20, 2005; Romeo, September 1, 2002; Brooklyn, March 4, 1999

Other Facts: Retired professional soccer (European football) player nicknamed "Becks."

Married to Spice Girl Victoria (Adams) Beckham, nicknamed "Posh Spice."

Midfielder known for his ability to "bend" his free kicks, curving the ball around or over defenders to score. The movie title, "Bend it like Beckham" is a tribute to his kicking style.

Won league titles in four different countries while playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, Los Angeles Galaxy and Paris Saint-Germain.

Played 115 times for England between 1996 and 2009.

Leadership Council Member of Malaria No More UK.

Timeline: 1991 - At age 16, leaves home to play in Manchester United's training league.

April 2, 1995 - Premier League debut with Manchester United.

1996 - Gains recognition when he scores a goal from the halfway line, a kick of almost 60 yards.

September 1996 - Makes his international debut in the World Cup qualifier against Moldova. England wins 3-0.

1998 - Is named to the English national team for 1998 World Cup.

1998 - Beckham is given a red card and ejected from a second round World Cup match for kicking out at Argentina's Diego Simeone, which contributed to England's elimination.

1999 - Leads Manchester United to a treble, winning the English Premier League, FA Cup and European Champions League trophies.

November 15, 2000 - Is named captain of England's national team.

April 2002 - Breaks a bone in his foot but later competes in the World Cup finals in June. England ultimately loses to Brazil in the quarterfinals.

May 2003 - Breaks his hand during a 2-1 win over South Africa in Durban.

June-July 2003 - Traded by Manchester United to Real Madrid. He signs a four-year contract with Real Madrid for $40 million.

November 27, 2003 - Receives an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) from Queen Elizabeth II.

January 10, 2005 - Appointed UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, with a focus on the program Sport for Development.

August 3, 2005 - Is awarded libel damages from the tabloid, the People, that accused him of making hate calls to a former nanny.

March 9, 2006 - Settles a libel case against the British tabloid, News of the World, over a 2004 headline that read, "Posh and Becks on the Rocks."

January 2007 - Signs on with the Los Angeles Galaxy, an American Major League Soccer team.

July 21, 2007 - Plays his first game with the LA Galaxy. It is initially reported he will receive an estimated $250 million over the life of his five-year contract, but later revealed that the Galaxy will pay him $32.5 million over five years.

March 26, 2008 - Appears for the 100th time in an England uniform. During the England/France game Beckham receives a standing ovation from both sides as he leaves the field during a substitution.

January 2009 - Loaned by the LA Galaxy team to the AC Milan club. He initially agrees to a three-month stint with the Milan team but the loan is extended to six months.

December 2009 - Is loaned to AC Milan a second time until the end of the Italian season in May.

March 14, 2010 - Tears an Achilles tendon during an AC Milan match and is unable to play in the World Cup.

December 1, 2012 - Plays his final game with the LA Galaxy.

January 31, 2013 - Announces that he has signed with Paris Saint-Germain for five months and will donate the pay to a children's charity in Paris.

May 16, 2013 - Announces that he will retire from professional soccer at the end of his season.

February 5, 2014 - Announces he will establish a Major League Soccer franchise in Miami.

February 9, 2015 - Launches 7: The David Beckham UNICEF Fund, a collaboration with UNICEF to help kids in danger zones around the world.

November 18, 2015 - People names Beckham its "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2015.

March 2016 - Is ranked #2 on Forbes 2016 list of Highest-Paid Retired Athletes, with earnings of $65 million in 2015.

January 29, 2018 - MLS announces that Miami has been awarded the league's 25th franchise, about four years after Beckham first announced his intention to exercise his right to buy an MLS franchise in February 2014. The Beckham franchise will be backed by Cuban-American businessmen Jorge and Jose Mas, CEO of Sprint Corporation Marcelo Claure, entertainment producer Simon Fuller and the founder of Japanese telecommunications firm SoftBank, Masayoshi Son.