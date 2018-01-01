Man apologizes for mocking special needs people in sales video

A Gilbert man is apologizing for a sales video in which he appears to mock people with special needs.

Bobby Budenbender is an independent fashion retailer for women's clothing company LuLaRoe. In a live sales video last week, he appears to mock people with special needs by saying, "Hi, I'm Robert, and I'm special."

Half an hour after the original video, Bobby posted an apology video with his wife and her sister, who also happens to have Down Syndrome.

"It's not okay," explained Bobby. "I realized I offended someone and I realized I made a huge mistake."

Bobby even chokes up during portions of the videos and explains he's received death threats because of it.

LuLaRoe announced it's standing by Bobby, accepting his apology but also said, "His bad judgment in no way represents the beliefs and character of LuLaRoe or Independent Fashion Retailers." (see the full statement below)

The company also said it would increase sensitivity and tolerance training in light of this incident.

But not everyone thinks that's enough. Some people on social media have vowed to stop shopping at LuLaRoe unless they get rid of Bobby.

Others like Chris Bowden with the Down Syndrome Network says there is a lesson to be learned.

"It was kind of disheartening as a parent of someone with a disability," explained Bowden. "Knowing it could be hurtful and almost hateful."

On Monday, the National Down Syndrome Society announced it was cutting ties with LuLaRoe in light of what happened.