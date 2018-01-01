Assaulted Uber driver: 'He intends to cut me and kill me'

An Uber driver's face was slashed and he was stabbed in the neck and carjacked by a passenger in St. Ann Sunday.

47-year-old Anatoli Cotruta told News 4 he picked up three riders at the Schnucks in the 4100 block of Lindell and drove them to the intersection of Geraldine Ave and Lorraine Ave around 3:30 p.m. He said two of the passengers got out of the vehicle but a third grabbed him around the neck and started stabbing and slashing him.

"He intends to cut me and kill me," said Cotruta.

The Uber driver said he eventually was able to escape and police say 18-year-old Brenden Tucker, a student at Parkway Central High School, stole the victims car.

Cotruta ran to a nearby home where a neighbor called 911 and applied pressure and ice to his wounds.

Bridgeton Police spotted the stolen vehicle and after a brief pursuit, officers were able to take Tucker into custody.

On Monday, Tucker was charged with Assault, Robbery and Armed Criminal Action.

Cotruta was transported to a local hospital for his injuries but was back home Monday morning. He didn't know how many stitches he received.

A spokesperson from Uber released a statement regarding the incident:

The senseless act of violence the driver reported to police is deeply troubling. We have been in contact with the driver and stand ready to help police. The rider has been permanently removed from the app.

Investigators said the other two riders do not appear to be involved and were cooperating with investigators.

Cotruta said he doesn't plan to be a rideshare driver in the future.

"I think I'm not going to do anymore of this job," said Cotruta.