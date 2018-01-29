Wray hints to FBI staff that coming IG report played role in McCabe departure

FBI Director Chris Wray hinted to FBI staff in an all-employee email that a government watchdog investigation played a role in FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe's departure Monday, sources who have seen the memo told CNN.

Wray said in the message he could not comment on the coming inspector general report about the FBI's conduct during the 2016 election and defended himself as not being swayed by politics.

A source familiar with the matter told CNN that Wray had informed McCabe he is bringing in his own team, which McCabe would not be a part of, and that it was McCabe's decision whether to stay at the FBI or leave.

Earlier Monday, The New York Times reported that McCabe's sudden decision to step down came after he told friends he felt pressure to do so from Wray.

The Times, citing one official close to McCabe, said the deputy director's decision to leave before his anticipated retirement in March came after Wray discussed the looming inspector general report and suggested demoting McCabe from the number two post at the bureau.

Rather than accept the demotion, the source told the Times, McCabe informed colleagues he would leave the bureau Monday.