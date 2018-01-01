Uber driver stabbed in carjacking

The St. Ann Police Department is investigating a carjacking that involved a Uber driver. The call for the carjacking was issued just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Geraldine, just off St. Charles Rock Road.

Chief Aaron Jimenez said a suspect, identified as Brenden T. Tucker, 17, stabbed a Uber driver in the head and fled the scene in the driver's car.

Jimenez said a dispute over money may have sparked the carjacking.

Police chased the suspect westbound on St. Charles Rock Road, finally cornering the suspect near Missouri Bottom Road on Missouri River Water Green Trail, just off Highway 370.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. On Monday, Tucker was charged with 1st Degree Assault, Armed Criminal Action, and Robbery, all felonies, along with misdemeanor Armed Criminal Action. He is being held on $25,000 cash only bond.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 47-year-old victim was initially taken to a nearby hospital for cuts to his face and throat before being airlifted to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital. Tucker was taken to SSM Health DePaul Hospital for treatment of a cut to his hand that he got during the attack.