Did you hear that boom? It may have been Tannerite

Deputies were called out to investigate after a large boom rattled windows over the weekend in Isabella County.

TV5 had multiple people contact us on social media after the loud noise was heard on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The Isabella County Sheriff's Office said they were called out to the 4000 block of E. Coleman Road at around 6:30 p.m. following the noise.

While deputies didn't find the source, Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said it could have been caused by an explosion of Tannerite.

Tannerite is a powdery substance used for firearms practice. When hit by a high-impact rifle, the explosion can make a large booming noise, similar to a firework going off.

Sheriff Main said a previous loud noise investigation his department responded to was near Blanchard and was heard up to 7 miles away. The cause? Tannerite.

There are no ATF restrictions on Tannerite at this time, and it is not illegal, according to Main.