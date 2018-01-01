Police investigating burglary in which $223,000 worth of vehicles were stolen from dealership

Police are investigating a burglary from a Warwick Township Auto Dealership that has resulted in the loss of over $223,000 worth of vehicles and property.

Sometime on January 28, suspect(s) stole four keys and took four vehicles from the sales lot of the Keller Brothers Dodge dealership in the 300 block of N. Broad Street in Lititz.

Below are the vehicles stolen in the burglary:

2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Coupe (color- Maxium Steel)– Value $71,000.00

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee – (color-Redline 2 Pearl Coat) Value $52,000.00

2018 Dodge Durango SRT SUV AWD (color Black – Value $73,000.00

2014 Dodge Charger SRT8, Sedan (color- Granite metallic clear coat)– Value $26,000.00

Anyone with further information is requested to contact the NLCRPD at 717-733-0965 or via the agency webpage at www.nlcrpd.org