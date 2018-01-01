wx_icon Terre Haute 34°

Uber driver stabbed in carjacking

The St. Ann Police Department is investigating a carjacking that involved a Uber driver.The call for the carja...

Posted: Jan. 29, 2018 11:59 AM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2018 12:15 PM

The St. Ann Police Department is investigating a carjacking that involved a Uber driver.

The call for the carjacking was issued just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Geraldine, just off St. Charles Rock Road.

Chief Aaron Jimenez said a suspect stabbed a Uber driver in the head and fled the scene in the driver's car.

Jimenez said a dispute over money may have sparked the carjacking.

Police chased the suspect westbound on St. Charles Rock Road, finally cornering the suspect near Missouri Bottom Road on Missouri River Water Green Trail.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

