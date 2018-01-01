wx_icon Terre Haute 34°

wx_icon Robinson 32°

wx_icon Zionsville 29°

wx_icon Rockville 34°

wx_icon Casey 30°

wx_icon Brazil 34°

wx_icon Marshall 34°

Clear
Coroner positively identifies body located in Honda CRV to be missing Terre Haute woman Full Story
Livestream View Now

LadySmith Black Mambazo wins fifth Grammy award

South Africa's LadySmith Black Mambazo won a fifth Grammy award at Sunday's award ceremony.Their album "Shaka ...

Posted: Jan. 29, 2018 8:46 AM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2018 12:20 PM

South Africa's LadySmith Black Mambazo won a fifth Grammy award at Sunday's award ceremony.

Scroll for more content...

Their album "Shaka Zulu Revisited: 30th Anniversary Celebration" won in the Best World Music Album category.

The group was performing on tour when they found out about the Grammy win.

A video posted on Twitter showed the group stopping midway through their performance to announce the award and thank their fans.

The album is a tribute to the group founder, Joseph Shabalala.

Once described by Nelson Mandela as "South Africa's cultural ambassador," Ladysmith Black Mambazo was founded in Durban, South Africa, in the 1960s.

The all-male acapella singing group has performed for nearly 50 years in a traditional Zulu style of harmony-driven singing and dancing known as isicathamiya.

The group has had 19 Grammy nominations, including two category nominations at the 2018 Grammys. Those nominations were for Best World Music Album and Best Children's Album for "Songs Of Peace and Love For Kids and Parents Around The World."

The group has collaborated with music icons such as Paul Simon and Mandela, who was a huge fan when he was alive.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It