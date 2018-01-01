John Reed Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of John Reed, former Citigroup CEO.

Personal: Birth date: February 7, 1939

Birth place: Chicago, Illinois

Birth name: John Shepard Reed

Father: name not known publicly - plant manager for Armour & Company

Mother: name not known publicly

Marriage: Cynthia "Cindy" (McCarthy) Reed (September 1994-present); Sally (Foreman) Reed (divorced)

Children: with Sally (Foreman) Reed: Tenley, December 1974; Tefford, July 1971; Timothy, January 1968; Traci, March 1965

Education: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Sloan School of Management, Master of Science, 1965; Washington and Jefferson College, B.A., 1960; Massachusetts Institute of Technology, B.S. 1961 (dual degree program)

Military service: US Army Corps of Engineers, 1962-1964

Other Facts: Lived in Buenos Aires from age five to 17 due to father's job with Armour & Company.

After retiring from Citigroup, Reed and his wife founded the John and Cindy Reed Foundation, which focuses on environmental and educational efforts.

Credited with pushing the adoption of the ATM across the United States.

Salary as Chairman of the New York Stock Exchange, at his request, was $1.

Timeline: 1965 - Joins Citicorp.

1975-2003 - Member of Philip Morris/Altria board of directors.

June 19, 1984 - Reed is named CEO of Citicorp.

1998 - Citicorp merges with Travelers in a $37 billion deal to become Citigroup Inc.

November 9, 1999 - Reed testifies before the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations of the Committee on Governmental Affairs regarding money laundering.

April 18, 2000 - Retires as co-chairman and co-chief executive of Citigroup Inc.

September 17, 2003 - New York Stock Exchange Chairman Richard Grasso resigns over criticism of his compensation package.

September 21, 2003 - Reed is named interim chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.

2004 - Is elected to the Altria Group board of directors.

April 2005 - Steps down as chairman of the New York Stock Exchange.

January 2008 - Resigns from Altria Group board.

February 4, 2010 - Testifies before the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs regarding the financial crisis.

2010-2014 - Serves as chairman of the board at MIT. Reed remains a life member emeritus of the board of trustees.

February 16, 2016 - Is elected president of the Boston Athenaem, an independent library and museum.