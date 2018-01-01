wx_icon Terre Haute 47°

At least 5 injured in hit-and-run

At least five people were injured and four cars were involved in a hit-and-run crash in east Bakersfield Saturday mor...

Posted: Jan. 28, 2018 2:54 PM
Updated: Jan. 28, 2018 5:59 PM

At least five people were injured and four cars were involved in a hit-and-run crash in east Bakersfield Saturday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 11:45 a.m. on Niles Street near Mt. Vernon Avenue.

The driver who is allegedly at fault of the crash appeared to be speeding eastbound on Niles Street and hit a parked Honda before hitting a moving Chrysler, according to CHP. The driver of the Chrysler lost control and hit another parked car, CHP said.

The Mercedes flipped on its side onto the sidewalk on Niles St. CHP said two black men allegedly fled the tipped Mercedes on foot and went westbound on Niles.

CHP is investigating the collision.

At least five people were injured in the collision, according to Kern County Fire. Officials said their injuries are minor to moderate.

