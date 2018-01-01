Mom on mission to track down package thief caught on camera

A Mesa mom is on a mission to track down a package thief caught on camera. Charlisha Pierson says her surveillance cameras captured a woman in shades pulling up to her house in a silver car, and then getting out to swipe a large box from her porch.

Mesa police are looking into the theft that happened Friday morning near Stapley and McKellips.

"She looked like she had done it before, that's for sure," says Pierson.

Pierson says she had set out the package containing a pressure washer for FedEx to pick up and return the item.

"I figured, okay, maybe they sent her to pick up the package, so at first, I didn't really think anything of it," says Pierson. "But then, when FedEx came and said 'Hi, we're here to pick up your package,' that's when it clicked."

Pierson has posted the surveillance clips on various social media forums, and she's received a lot of feedback.

"Every single tip that I've received, every piece of advice, anything, I've just forwarded straight on to Mesa Police," says Pierson.

Mesa police say no arrests have been made and they are working to identify the suspect Anyone with information is urged to call them.