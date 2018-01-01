Two people killed, 3 wounded at bar on Indianapolis

Two people were killed and three wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning on Indianapolis east side.

Scroll for more content...

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were patrolling around 2:15 a.m. when they heard several gunshots in the area of 1600 N. Sherman Drive.

Shortly after, the officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of N. Sherman where they found several people shot outside the Sawmill Saloon.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and three were taken to Eskenazi hospital. One was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital, one remained in critical condition and one was stable, according to IMPD.

A fifth person was taking to Community East hospital by a friend then moved to Methodist hospital where he is in critical condition.

Homicide detectives say a disturbance happened at the Sawmill Saloon before shots were fired.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting call the IMPD Homicide Branch at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.