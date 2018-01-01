Gunman shot and killed after shooting at several people

A gunman who shot at several innocent motorists in DeKalb County has been shot and killed by a Chamblee police officer on Sunday morning.

Police say the gunman, a white male, was driving a small silver car as he shot at random people on the 5000 block of New Peachtree Road just after 1 a.m.

One man was shot in the hand.

The gunman then drove to a Quick Trip gas station on the 2000 block of Chamblee Tucker Road and opened fire at motorists driving through the intersection of Shallowford Road.

An officer shot the gunman once.

The suspect was then detained and later passed away on the scene.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as GBI conducts an investigation.

The identity of the gunman has not been named.